Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Up 1,058.2% in July

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 1,058.2% from the July 15th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

ATPC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 998,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. Agape ATP has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

