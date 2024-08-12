Aion Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $60.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00072610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008488 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins and its circulating supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

