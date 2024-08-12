AirBoss of America (BOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect AirBoss of America to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$4.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63. The firm has a market cap of C$121.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.46. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$6.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOS. TD Securities raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Stories

