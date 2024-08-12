Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,723. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,521.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

