Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,980,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

