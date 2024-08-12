Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.87 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $956.97 million and $24.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00035245 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006613 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011791 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008508 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.
About Algorand
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,725,753 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
