Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.29 and last traded at $81.26. 3,563,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,542,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

