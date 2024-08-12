Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. 52,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $14,538,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 230,152 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.