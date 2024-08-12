Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,308 shares of company stock worth $25,334,530. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $163.95. 12,384,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,555,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

