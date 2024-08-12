American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG remained flat at $72.06 during trading on Monday. 369,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.