Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $464.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $404.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.