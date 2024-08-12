Analysts Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $11.43

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSVT
2seventy bio Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 66.7% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 2seventy bio
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.