Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 1,048.80

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,063.40 ($13.59).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($18.71) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 1,310 ($16.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Future to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 733 ($9.37) in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,034.31 ($13.22) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 839.93. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($14.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,368.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

