Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,120.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

