Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $13.08

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orange by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Orange by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orange by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Orange has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

