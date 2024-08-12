Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $13.08

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORAN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orange Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Orange has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.