Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 2.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.76. The stock had a trading volume of 486,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $414.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

