Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 960 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.7% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 68.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.30 on Monday, reaching $884.38. 4,110,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $871.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

