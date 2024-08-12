Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $633.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock worth $60,687,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

