Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $9,720,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.06. 92,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,182. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.