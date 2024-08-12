Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 147,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.37. 3,058,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,795. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.