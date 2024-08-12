ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of ANPDY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.00.
About ANTA Sports Products
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.