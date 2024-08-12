ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANPDY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.00.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

