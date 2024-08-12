Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $104.70 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

