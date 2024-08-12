Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 1.6%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 2,654,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,358,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 48.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Archer Aviation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

