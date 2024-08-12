ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) PT Raised to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SPRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. 2,086,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $12.02.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,861,846.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,922,040. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

