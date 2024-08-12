Arsani William Sells 814,874 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $3,463,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 118,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,882. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

