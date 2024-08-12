Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 7,500 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RDY shares. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

