Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $5.05 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 173,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

TXN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,474. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

