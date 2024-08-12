Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,707 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 74,951 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 248,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,416. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

