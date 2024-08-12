Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,441. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

