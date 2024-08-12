Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,112,179 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112,179 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 111.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 311.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 72.5% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,210,323.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,239,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,239,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,824 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

