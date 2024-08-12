Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 394,449 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,449 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in nVent Electric by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in nVent Electric by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NVT traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

