Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 4,949 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,894,067 shares of company stock worth $852,731,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $457.49. 521,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,840. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.98 and a 200 day moving average of $457.51. The stock has a market cap of $425.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.