Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 493,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,302,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. 8,647,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,649,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

