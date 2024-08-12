ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $853.35 and last traded at $860.54. 478,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,232,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $860.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $337.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

