Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 2.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $40.05. Approximately 411,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,218,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $402,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

