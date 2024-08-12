AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12,790.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £127.90 ($163.45) and last traded at £127.82 ($163.35), with a volume of 13098839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £127 ($162.30).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($191.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($140.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($134.87).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £123.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of £114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The company has a market capitalization of £196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4,067.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 77.60 ($0.99) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,307.69%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

