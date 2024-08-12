ATB Capital Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.59.

AC opened at C$15.62 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

