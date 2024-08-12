AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 912,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 541,685 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,428,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,539,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

