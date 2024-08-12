AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. 8,215,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,529,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

