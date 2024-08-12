Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $429.50

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 429.50 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.50), with a volume of 1259523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($5.80).

ATG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.90) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 549 ($7.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.07) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 509.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 545.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £513.74 million, a PE ratio of 5,668.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

