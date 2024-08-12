Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $429.50

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 429.50 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.50), with a volume of 1259523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($5.80).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.90) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 549 ($7.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.07) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.