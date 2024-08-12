Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 3,000 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,626.20).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 4,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,552.72).

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £11,950 ($15,271.57).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.74. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The stock has a market cap of £38.08 million, a P/E ratio of -474.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

