Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.20. 802,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.