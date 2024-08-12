Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $450.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,573,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

