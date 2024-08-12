Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. 264,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,784. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

