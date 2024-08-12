Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,636. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

