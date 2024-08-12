Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 528 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.18. 139,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

