Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 7.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.48% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $73,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,520,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.29. 33,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,626. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $255.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

