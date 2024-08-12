Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNA traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.48. 1,333,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $6,582,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,950.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,990. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.