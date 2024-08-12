Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.35. 339,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $375.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

