AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 3,072,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. AZEK has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.